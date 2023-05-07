Peru: 27 dead confirmed in mine fire in Yanaquihua, Arequipa

“As a government, we will provide all the necessary support to the regional government and the Municipality of Condesuyos in these moments of pain,” the brief message concluded. Local media reported that, during the morning of this Sunday, Relatives of the victims met at the Yanaquihua district police station to request information on the accident and expedite the search and rescue efforts of the bodies.

On Saturday night, authorities reported on this fire that occurred in the early hours of the morning at the Yanaquihua mine and announced that there were 27 workers missing. Was the the owner of the mine himself who went to the police to report what happened and call for help, and immediately ambulances and health and rescue personnel traveled to the mine, which is located in an isolated area.

“Police personnel are in the Yanaquihua district to support the rescue efforts of the bodies of miners who died inside a sinkhole in the province of Condesuyos, Arequipa,” the Interior Ministry said on Twitter on Saturday night.