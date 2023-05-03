Peru and Ecuador will sign an agreement to stop the increase in migrant trafficking





The authorities of Peru and Ecuador promised to sign a binational agreement to deal with the increase in migrant traffickinga crime that in the last eight years has escalated by 500%, reported this Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the organization Capital Humano y Social (CHS) Alternativo.

As stated by this entity in a statement, This commitment was adopted on April 27 during a meeting held in the northern Peruvian city of Tumbes, on the border with Ecuador, in which representatives of local authorities from both countries, the Public Ministry and international organizations participated.

“The authorities and organizations of Peru and Ecuador, present at the binational meeting, promised to sign a joint work agreement to review the Care routes for cases of exploitation and human traffickingin order to identify possible problems and seek solutions that contribute to strengthening the mechanisms of attention, protection and access to justice for the victims,” ​​CHS Alternativo said in the note.

He indicated that it was also agreed to work to integrate the migrant population through the development of comprehensive strategies by regional and local governments.

The so-called “Binacional Mobility and Human Rights Meeting: Advances and challenges on the Peru-Ecuador border”, organized by CHS Alternativo, was held within the framework of the project «Protection and Prevention of Exploitation and Violence that have an impact on the migrant population”, which has the technical assistance of German development cooperation.

In this regard, the executive director of CHS Alternativo, Ricardo Valdés, warned that, according to information from the Public Ministry of Peru, the number of foreigners affected by the crime of human trafficking increased by 500% in the last eight years going from 48 cases registered in 2014 to 271 in 2022.

Of the total number of victims of this crime reported last year by the Prosecutor’s Office, 18.9% were foreigners and, of them, 85% of Venezuelan nationality, 6.27% Colombian and 4.43% Ecuadorian.

Valdés noted that the political and media treatment that is being given to the situation of migrants in Peru, and especially to the Venezuelan population, brings with it prejudices and stereotypes that affect them and expose them to being victims of human trafficking.

“When exclusive measures are taken we force migrants to resort to any practice that leads them to survive and we make them vulnerable,” he said.

In this context, he announced the main findings of an investigation carried out by the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) that revealed that 76% of the society of the Andean country considers that “It is not prepared to receive the migrant populatione» and 83% believe that neither is the Peruvian State.

“This means that they perceive that the state services cannot address issues associated with education, health, work and decent living conditions for migrants,” said Valdés.

Last Saturday, the Public Ministry of Peru asked the Ecuadorian authorities protection measures for two Peruvian adolescents victims of an alleged trafficking network of people who were found injured on the border with Colombia, after having been “allegedly assaulted in the truck that was transporting them and thrown onto the highway by the criminals.”

According to data from CHS Alternativo, Peru registered more than 2,610 victims in 2021 related to the crime of human trafficking.

Because it’s total, 83% were women, mostly minors, and 19% were sexually exploited, according to statistics from the Specialized Prosecutors for the Crime of Human Trafficking. EFE