The Peruvian social outbreak unleashed since the week following the ouster of the president is a phenomenon that must be read without reductionism, it is not about reinstating him in power and everything would cease.

Not even that is now a basic request. The indigenous communities claim for the dissolution of Congress, new elections and a fundamental constitutional reform, with a Constituent process.

And they are carrying out a process of dismissal-type protests, the resignation of Dina Boluarte and the restructuring of the state apparatus.

Seeing the popular president evicted from power, the interpretation of popular sentiment was one of assault or theft of power from the people, without considering Castillo’s mistakes.

They felt it as the usurpation of power, the right retook it and succeeded without winning the election, so the indigenous peoples were clear that none of the parties that make up Congress represent them, not even the party that nominated Pedro Castillo.

Specifically, the always denied claim finally exploded, that they be recognized as national peoples cornered since the Conquest (1526/1542), the Colony (1542/1822) and so far in the Republican periods (1823/2023).

Peru has 55 indigenous communities and 48 languages, the majority derived from the Incas, are the Aymara and the Quechuas.

These 55 ethnic groups have been dominated, controlled and subjugated by Creoles and mestizos from Lima, and the regions have been hegemonized in various ways, starting with the language, even Castilian.

Among these indigenous communities are the Achuar, Amahuaca, Arabela, Awajun, Bora, Cauqui, Camicuru, Eseja, Harakbut, Iñanpari, Iquitu, Isconahua, Kandozi, Kukama, Madua, Matses, Nanti, Ocaina, Omagua, Resigaro, Secoya, among others .

Education and teaching has never had coverage over the entire national territory to extend the language and complement the native and root languages; these languages ​​are looked at with disdain, that is, they have not been included and incorporated with all rights.

The ethnic groups in a plurinational State have not been written in any of the constitutions (as was done in Bolivia (2008) and in Ecuador (2010).

And how is being promoted in Chile from the Boric era, with the constitutional reform that fell in the referendum.

The only ethnic groups in Peru that have their own identity are two from the Amazon: The Ashaniskan (scattered in the departments of Junín, Cusco, Huánuco, Pasco, Ayacucho and Ucayali), and the Aguarunas.

In this way, the indigenous communities of Peru have not fully enjoyed their social rights, and their human rights have been violated.

Disparagingly, the children of a mixture between two ethnic groups are called Cholos, but it also has the connotation given to an indigenous person crossed with a mestizo, bleached and urbanized.

They call Pedro Castillo Cholo, to declassify him as a mestizo.

And other indigenous presidents have not believed they belonged to any of those ethnic groups, but rather crossed and cleansed blood, such as Alejandro Toledo and Ollanta Humala.

The Peruvian social outbreak has been convulsed for a little over two months, where all the social deficiencies and the defects of a collapsed Democracy have sprouted.

Centralism in Peru is one of the factors that aggravates the crisis, or rather that has not allowed a solution to be found in recent decades to regional inequities and chronic exclusions.

The poverty of various departments, the non-investment of the resources extracted from them, and the disdain for those areas plunges them into backwardness.

Centralism absorbs everything.

Peru needs a federalist territorial model.

The federal form would allow economic autonomy to the regions and direct political participation to make decisions.

This social outbreak is a rebellion from the South, the most forgotten part of Peru.

The indigenous people criticize Centralism and feel that their president Cholo (cross ethnic blood), peasant and poor for whom they voted, was degraded, cornered and deceived; although re-establishing him in the presidential chair is no longer the main slogan.

The massacres in El Puno and Juliaca, not to mention other areas, show that the victims were not terrucos (terrorists), but dissatisfied protesters.

Most of the mining exploitation occurs in the Andes.

Paradoxically, the inhabitants close to the mining operations do not receive any benefit, since the economic growth of the country finds enormous revenues in this activity, in addition, these inhabitants are harmed by the inappropriate use of water and the abuse of their lands.

The multinationals and the hidden interests of the political class in the concessions that have been granted, with secret negotiations, make any reform to their benefits the object of reactions translated into destabilization against the reformer.

Pedro Castillo showed character to reform the mining situation and objected to the exploitation of lithium.

Since 2017, the Macusani Yellowcake mining company found a lithium deposit with 25 million tons in the Department of Puno, and tip, to the greater expectations of the ambitious, uranium, 124 million, was found in the same area. pounds, approx.

Lithium is attached to rocks.

This mineral is known as “white gold”, each ton is estimated in the market at 12,500 dollars.

Batteries for laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, electric vehicles, pacemakers, watches, batteries are manufactured with lithium… Since January 2022, Pedro Castillo announced that he would amend the contract with the Canadian company “American Lithium Corp” to achieve greater benefits to the income of the by creating processing plants to add value to exports, and not just let the raw material be exported.

One of the causes to remove him from power can be found in the interests of businessmen and lobbyists, to maintain the agreements reached in the mining concessions.

It could be said that Pedro Castillo was gradually demoted through the tactic called Lawfare, they took him with denunciations, complaints and rumors, accused him of various crimes, opened investigations and discredited him to make him lose his image and support bases.

They used justice as a political weapon to combat him and undermine his power.

A black campaign of a legal nature.

The Argentinian researcher, Silvina Romano, from the University of Buenos Aires, affirms about Lawfare, which is used as, “Part of the conflict and political tensions seek to be resolved in the legal field (…) It is a long-term process that is not restricted to the instrumentalization of the judicial apparatus for political ends (…) This war operates “from above”, through a judicial apparatus that “rises” above the Legislative and Executive Powers, expanding the room for maneuver and power for judges, to the detriment of the loss of balance between powers, enabling a growing juristocracy and normalizing in many cases the double standards of the law. The elevation of the judicial apparatus and the selectivity in the cases is articulated with a leading role of the media, which operates for the prompt criminalization of sectors or political leaders. (Roman, 2022)

Other: Roman Silvina. “Lawfare in Latin America: War against politics”. Column published on the website www.nodal.am // December 6, 2022.

