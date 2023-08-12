Peru and United States Renew Air Security Pact to Combat Drug Trafficking Flights

Peru Resumes Air Security Pact with the United States to Combat Drug Trafficking Flights

MADRID, 12 Aug. (EUROPA PRESS) – The Prime Minister of Peru, Alberto Otárola, announced on Saturday the resumption of an air security pact with the United States after a two-decade suspension. The agreement aims to combat the flights of drug trafficking gangs that cross the country’s airspace in the Andean region.

Speaking about the agreement, Otárola stated, “Yesterday, the Minister of Defense, Jorge Chávez, confirmed that a good agreement was reached with the United States regarding aerial interdiction; support that is going to be resumed.” The United States had suspended the agreement in 2001 after a tragic incident where the Peruvian Air Force mistakenly shot down a missionary plane, resulting in the death of an American woman and her seven-month-old daughter.

“The cartels of the country are notified of the beginning of an immense fight against the entry of illegal planes that daily violate our sky,” Otárola emphasized, underscoring the government’s determination to address the issue of drug trafficking.

To bolster their efforts, the Prime Minister announced the allocation of 24 helicopters and new radars, along with “the intense collaboration of a brother country with which we work in this fight against drug trafficking,” referring to the United States.

Moreover, the security forces will place special consideration on the Putumayo area in the northern part of the country, known for the activities of various organized gangs who have been operating with impunity. Otárola assured, “We are going to redouble our efforts with Ecuador and neighboring countries to cut, once and for all, drug trafficking that affects nations and creates an illegal economy among the population.”

The resumption of the air security pact between Peru and the United States is a significant step towards curbing drug trafficking flights in the region. With renewed cooperation and improved resources, the government aims to create a safer airspace and reduce the influence of drug cartels in Peru.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

