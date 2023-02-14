The Foreign Relations Commission of the Congress of Peru approved the motion for the agenda through which it expresses its rejection of the statements by the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, against the National Police of Peru and, in addition, declares him persona non grata .

This agreement will be submitted to the Plenary of the National Representation for debate and eventual approval.

It should be remembered that on February 11, the Colombian Head of State once again referred to the political situation in this country, stating “in Peru they march like Nazisagainst his own people, breaking the American Convention on Human Rights”.

According to the Peruvian Congress, the document was approved by a majority (13 votes in favor, 3 abstentions and none against), it proposes the following agreements:

First: Express your rejection of the unacceptable expressions of Mr. Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President of the Republic of Colombia, which constitute an offense to our National Police of Peru, to the Republic of Peru and, by trivializing the Holocaust, also constitutes an offense to all the Jewish people, many of whose members are Peruvian nationals.

Second: Declare Mr. Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President of the Republic of Colombia, persona non grata.

Third: Urge the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so that each one within their powers take the necessary steps to ensure that Mr. Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President of the Republic of Colombia, does not enter the national territory.

Room: Request the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit, through diplomatic channels, this motion for the agenda to Mr. Eufracio Morales, Plenipotentiary Minister of Colombia in Peru.

Until now, the national government has not ruled on this situation, which further complicates the relationship between the two countries.