The Peruvian government dismissed on Tuesday the top chief of the Police, General Raúl Alfaro, investigated for his links to an alleged corruption network that operated under the orders of the imprisoned former president Pedro Castillo, according to an official decree.

“It is resolved to conclude the appointment (of General Alfaro) to the position of General Commander of the National Police of Peru” and pass it on to “retirement,” says the resolution signed by the Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte.

Alfaro is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office for his alleged links to an alleged “criminal network” that operated under the Castillo government, imprisoned after his failed attempt to dissolve Congress in December and accused of multiple corruption crimes.

On Monday, the authorities raided the home and office of today’s retired officer, in downtown Lima, after the disclosure of a photograph in which he appears together with the Spaniard Jorge Hernández, Castillo’s former intelligence adviser and detained in the framework of the case against the former president.

Alfaro, who has not ruled on the accusations, has been in charge of the National Police since August, when he was appointed by then-President Castillo, now in prison in Lima for his failed maneuver against Congress on December 7.

President Boluarte appointed General Jorge Angulo as the new commander of the institution.