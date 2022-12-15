BOLOGNA – Four Italian girls have been stranded for days in Peru due to violent protests that erupted after the arrest of the former president Pedro Castillo, dismissed on charges (his supporters claim it is a conspiracy) of organizing a coup. These are three young women from Romagna and one from Florence, who are currently in the Cusco area, where the protests have paralyzed every communication route even in the smallest towns.
