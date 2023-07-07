Peru declares a state of emergency due to the activity of the Ubinas volcano – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

The top leader of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of Peru (PCM), Alberto Otálora, announced the approval of the extraordinary measure, which implies the emergency decree in the southern region of Moquegua for the next 60 days. According to the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP), on Tuesday, July 4, the volcano.

With 1,400 meters high, the Ubinas volcano is located in the Moquegua region, specifically in the General Sánchez Cerro province and is considered one of the most active volcanoes in Peru, it is 70 kilometers northeast of the city of Arequipa, the city largest closest to the volcano, 472 km from Cusco and 523 km from La Paz, Bolivia.

It has an area of ​​52 square kilometers and it is not the first time that it has put the authorities and the population on alert.

On July 19, 2019, the volcano had an eruption that reached 6,500 meters above the crater, dispersing ash in the towns of Moquegua, Puno and Tacna, exceeding 250 km in distance and reaching the Bolivian city of La Peace.

Volcanic activity has already begun to be noticeable in nearby towns, such as Ubinas, the capital of the district that receives the same name, where the ash already covers the roofs of houses and can be seen in the streets and the Plaza Mayor.

The authorities also called on the population of the region, approximately 2,000 people, to stay away from the volcano and to keep their doors and windows closed.