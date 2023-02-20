The Peruvian government denied that there is a policy of human rights violations in the country and that the actions of its authorities are marked by racism, rejecting a report by Amnesty International (AI) on the state repression of recent anti-government demonstrations.

“The government (…) is categorical in stating that in Peru there is no policy of massive and systematic violation of human rights or what they have called ‘systemic racism’ in the actions of the different authorities,” said the Ministry of Justice in a statement.

AI warned last Thursday that the Peruvian government is “committing serious human rights violations in the context of violent state repression against social protests.”

According to the NGO, the authorities would also have acted “with a marked racist bias, merciless against those populations that have historically been discriminated against.”

Protests in Peru broke out more than two months ago demanding the resignation of the president, Dina Boluarte, and the calling of general elections and a Constituent Assembly. During these demonstrations, 48 ​​civilians have died in clashes with security forces.

The bulk of deaths occurred in southern and southwestern Andean areas, marked by large social gaps.

“The lethal repression is another example of contempt for the indigenous and peasant population” by the police, the Amnesty report states.

The Ministry of Justice affirmed that it is facilitating the development of investigations by the Public Ministry to identify “those responsible for the serious violations of the right to life,” as well as damage to public and private property during the months of protests.

He also pointed out that since last December he created a temporary commission to implement actions in favor of the relatives of those killed and injured during the mobilizations.

In addition, he stressed that the government is “aware” that “the fight against discrimination is one of its greatest challenges.”

Boluarte took office on December 7 after the ouster of former leftist president Pedro Castillo, jailed after his failed attempt to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, sparking a widespread protest movement from his supporters.

AI’s regional representative met last Wednesday with Boluarte, to whom she presented evidence that Peruvian security agents used excessive and lethal force.

Last Tuesday, human rights organizations reported that they had criminally denounced Boluarte, his ministers and police chiefs for the death of six people during protests that took place in December in the Apurímac region.

Another fiscal investigation seeks to determine if security forces murdered protesters on December 15 in Ayacucho.

On the other hand, President Dina Boluarte lamented the failure of her efforts to achieve an electoral advance, although she has promised that the issue remains on the table. “I am very sorry that Congress has not taken into account the issue of early elections. We hope that in the next legislature they can schedule it on the first day,” she declared./Agencies summary