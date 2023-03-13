Facebook

(Lima, March 3, 2023, to serve).- The rules for journalists published by the Peruvian government, which could be used to control the media’s reporting on the current protests in Peru, are met with strong opposition. Based on this document, police officers could decide where the reporters are allowed to stay. It does not recognize journalists from independent media and leaves them without protection if they do not comply with police instructions.

Journalists’ associations and human rights organizations have joined forces to oppose this set of rules and are calling for it to be withdrawn, as they see it as a threat to freedom of expression, freedom of the press and freedom of information.

Dina Boluarte’s government, which issued the rulebook on February 28, has given a period of ten days for feedback and for the document to be revised before it is then to be published as a decree. The set of rules is also controversial because it is being published in the context of anti-government protests. Journalists have repeatedly reported police attacks on them while documenting state violence.

The origin of the rulebook

The idea of ​​creating guidelines to prevent further ill-treatment of media workers during coverage of the protests came from the journalists’ associations themselves. The demand was a reaction to the massacre in Puno earlier this year, which resulted in numerous deaths and deaths Injured by targeted shots by the security forces.

The associations suggested that the government formulate a set of rules, but that should be aimed at the police officers who also use violence against journalists during protests. Between January and February, there were several meetings with representatives of the Presidency and the Ministry of the Interior. Even UNESCO was asked to formulate the main features of the set of rules, such as the news portal The Encerrona reported.

The journalists’ associations therefore proposed setting up a digital complaints system against police officers who intimidate journalists. UNESCO has established eight principles to protect journalists. These include access to justice for journalists who have been attacked, regulations to prevent impunity, as well as the ban on intentionally confiscating or destroying journalistic material and the arbitrary arrest of reporters.

After the government presented a first draft, which did not take into account the proposals made or acknowledge that the police had also attacked the press, several journalists’ associations left the meetings. In the end, only the representatives of the Peruvian journalism school CCP (Colegio de Periodistas del Perú) stayed behind – an organization that came under criticism in October 2022 for awarding journalists who spread fake news.

Journalists reject government draft

Against this background, it was surprising that on February 28 the government announced the “Inter-institutional action protocol for the coordination and handling of journalists and social media workers in the context of disruption of public order” published.

The document immediately provoked rejection from the National Association of Journalists (ANP) (Asociación Nacional de Periodistas), which has publicly condemned police attacks on journalists since the protests began. The Institute for Press and Society has also joined the ANP IPYS (Instituto de Prensa y Sociedad) added that the set of rules classified as “dangerous for freedom of expression” because it “provides for regulation, under police supervision, of reporting on the protests”.

“Dangerous to freedom of expression”

The Peruvian Press Council has also called for the “revocation of the protocol of the Ministry of the Interior for the protection of journalists” because it “interferes with the independence of the press”.

As a result, the National Human Rights Coordination CNDDHH (Coordinadora Nacional de Derechos Humanos) has one Chart published, which enumerates the dangers that the Protocol of Action poses to freedom of expression, freedom of the press and freedom of information. Among other things, only people who belong to the professional chamber or are part of the foreign press are recognized as journalists. The police can also decide where journalists are positioned during the protests.

The human rights ombudsman points out that the document “does not ensure that journalistic work is free from violence and does not even guarantee the actual right to freedom of expression and freedom of information”. She also noted her advice to the executive branch in January on possible guidelines for journalists, which, despite their importance, has not been included. It is also important that such a document includes emergency measures that the commanders of the emergency services should take to protect journalists who are either attacked by violent criminals or security forces.

The discussion about this set of rules has also led to reactions at international level. The Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, Pedro Vaca, tweeted on March 3: “I am concerned and share the Peruvian press’s serious doubts about this set of rules. I urge the government to reconsider this,” Vaca wrote. “During a deep political and social crisis, we need more – not fewer – guarantees of press freedom.”

Government wants to control reporting by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.