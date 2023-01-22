A tense calm exists in Peru, after the protests reached the center of the capital to demand the resignation of the president of the republic, Dina Boluarte, generating clashes between the protesters and the security forces that surround the perimeter.

On Thursday night, a burning building, chaos in the streets and groups of protesters coming mainly from the south of the country could be seen through social networks.

This Friday, President Dina Boluarte, along with state ministers, offered a statement on the situation in the country, accusing the protesters of trying to “generate chaos to seize power.”

“The acts of violence generated throughout these days of December and now in January, will not go unpunished. The government will act strictly and firmly within the framework of the constitution and the laws that it protects,” warned Boluarte, who indicated that it is not a peaceful protest march.

The Peruvian president also specified that the National Intelligence Directorate is acting with the corresponding firmness and will soon be, together with the Prosecutor’s Office, verifying and opening the tax files of those people who are generating acts of violence and destruction of private property and the Condition.

At the same time, the President denounced that in a coordinated manner some people have wanted to take over three airports in the interior of the country, a situation that, according to investigations, was prepared with premeditation.

The so-called social outbreak began on December 7, the day of the failed self-coup by former president Pedro Castillo, today detained, which has left more than 50 dead in the neighboring country.

Human Rights Verification

Two days ago, Boluarte received the delegation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, led by Christian Salazar Volkmann and made up of Igor Garafulc, Maia Campbell and Fritz Boehm.

During the meeting, the Head of State presented to the commission the events that occurred in Peru a month and a half ago, as well as information on the social mobilizations, the violence produced, and the unfortunate loss of human life.

For his part, the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner highlighted the need to guarantee the right to protest, continue promoting dialogue, as well as investigate acts of violence and vandalism that occurred in Peru in order to be punished.

