Peru Prosecutor’s Office investigates alleged money laundering in Fujimori’s campaign

The Public Ministry of Peru expanded the investigation it is carrying out against the former presidential candidate, Keiko Fujimori, for allegedly having raised illegal funds after the 2021 general elections won by Pedro Castillo, resources that were granted amid unsubstantiated accusations of an alleged electoral fraud.

On Wednesday several media outlets agreed to the prosecutor’s order, in which it was decided to investigate the alleged money laundering with the aggravation of criminal organization against Fujimori, other leaders of Fuerza Popular (FP) and the party’s accountant.

In June 2021, Castillo defeated Fujimori in the second round, but the former parliamentarian denounced alleged fraud at the polling stations. She argued that they had falsified the identity of some voters and the records to favor the candidate of Peru Libre (PL).

“This deception and smear campaign with the alleged fraud is the source of suspicious contributions from various businessmen dedicated to real estate and slot games, as well as the participation of lawyers from the most recognized legal studies in the country,” said the prosecutor. Jose Domingo Perez.

In his description, Pérez maintained that FP “managed to raise, collect or receive a little less than two million soles [alrededor de 542.000 dólares] in contributions in cash and in kind between March 13, 2021 and July 30, 2021.”

Constitutional ruling

The Constitutional Court (TC) declared void the legislative proposal to establish an Investigative Commission of the 2021 General Election Process, launched by the Congress of the Republic to identify irregularities in the votes.

The TC concluded that the order motion with which the creation of this commission was authorized did not meet the minimum number of votes required by the Parliament’s regulations (35% of the legal number of congressmen).

At first they had the 46 votes they needed, but legislator José Arriola changed his option to abstention. However, they continued their work and in the end did not present any evidence of fraud. with RT

