The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office announced this Tuesday that it will investigate the country’s president, Dina Boluarte, for the alleged crime of criminal organization.

The Public Ministry has reported that both Boluarte and former president Pedro Castillo and businessman Henry Shimabukuro are being investigated for allegedly committing crimes of prohibited financing of political organizations, money laundering, and criminal organization during the Peru Libre electoral campaign in 2021.

This investigation represents an extension of the investigation already opened by the Peruvian Justice against the leader of Perú Libre Vladimir Cerrón, reports the newspaper ‘La República’.

Shimabukuro, a former adviser to the Government Palace, revealed hours before that he had delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office a series of evidence of WhatsApp conversations with Boluarte that would demonstrate the coordination he was carrying out -along with intermediaries- during the second round of the general elections.