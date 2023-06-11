Peru registers an annual trade surplus of 10,999 million dollars last April

Lima, June 10 (EFE).- Peru registered an annual trade surplus of 10,999 million dollars as of last April, when it reached 1,214 million dollars despite the reduction in exports by 5.5% compared to the same month of 2022 , reported this Saturday the Central Reserve Bank (BCRP).

The issuing entity detailed, in a statement, that the monthly trade surplus was 903 million dollars higher than that of April 2022.

The official note explained that despite the fact that the volumes shipped last April were higher, reaching 5,063 million dollars, they were 5.5% lower compared to what was achieved in the same month of 2022.

This was due to the lower prices of traditional products such as copper, zinc and hydrocarbons.

Referring to total sales abroad in the first four months of the year, the BCRP indicated that they totaled 20,552 million, which implied a decrease of 7.5% compared to those of the same period of 2022.

Last April, exports of traditional products reached 3,680 million dollars, with which there was a 9.4% year-on-year drop, due to lower shipments of all categories, except oil and derivatives.

However, compared to the same month in 2022, non-traditional products increased by 6.5%, reaching 1,366 million dollars.

This was mainly explained by the 6.6% increase in shipped volumes of agricultural, fishing, and non-metallic mining products.

The central bank report added that imports fell by 23.7% in April, when they reached 3,849 million, mainly due to a decrease in the volumes and prices of industrial inputs, as well as lower purchases of capital goods. .

During the first four months of this year, accumulated purchases from abroad also fell by 12.9%, reaching 15,684 million dollars, the BCRP concluded. EFE