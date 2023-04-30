Peru said that they have advanced dialogue with countries on the migration crisis

The Prime Minister of Peru, Alberto Otárola, said this Saturday that the dialogues with the governments of other countries to find a solution to the migration crisis have advanced. He assured that, in these talks, “the details of whether or not a humanitarian corridor is possible” will be addressed.

“We have advanced in a level of dialogue with other countries because this is a problem (migration) that covers many countries and that goes back a long time,” Otárola told the press, after an extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers that led this morning by the president, In Boluarte.

Is it possible to make a humanitarian corridor?

When asked about the possibility of opening a humanitarian corridor to return to their countries of origin migrants who have been stranded on the border between Peru and Chile for several days, the prime minister indicated that “this is what is being discussed with the countries neighbors”.

«The details of whether or not a humanitarian corridor is possibleOf course they are going to be addressed within the framework of these talks,” Otárola reiterated. He insisted that “the solution to this problem is being led by the Foreign Ministry.”

Peru talks with other Latin American countries

For her part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, reported that on Friday she held “A conversation with the Chilean Foreign Minister”. He assured that measures were agreed “for better control of the flow of migrants” at the common border between the two countries.

Without giving further details, Gervasi added that it was also agreed “the establishment of a technical mechanism at the level of vice foreign ministers that will deal with this problem.”

“We are going to include, also in this dialogue, our counterparts from our neighboring countries that face this common phenomenon of irregular migration,” he said.

State of emergency in Peru due to migration

At another time, Otárola recalled that the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency this week not only in the department of Tacna, adjacent to the Chilean department of Arica, but in all its border areas with Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil and Bolivia.

He added that the Executive also gave a period for foreigners in Peru to register properly with the objective of “having sufficient migratory information to help solve the problems of identifying them in the event of a criminal act.”

“We are not blaming the issue of crime on foreign citizens,” he immediately asserted.

But then he added: “But there is a small and complicated group of them that is generally illegal, not registered, that is causing us very serious problems and exacerbating crime in the country.”

Migration crisis in Peru

At the border point of Peru and Chile, for days hundreds of migrants, most of them Venezuelans and Haitiansremain stranded without being able to return to Chilean territory or enter Peru, without water, food or sanitary services.

The worsening of the migratory situation on this border escalated the political tension between the two countries on Thursday and, on Friday, the UN spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, urged both governments to talk.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!