Peru will apply a contingency plan for the activity of the Ubinas volcano

Lima, Jul 8 (EFE).- The Peruvian Ministry of Health will apply a contingency plan against the activity of the Ubinas volcano, which has been in an eruptive phase since Tuesday, in order to reduce the risk conditions of the residents near this, the institution reported this Saturday in a statement.

The Government approved the “Contingency Plan of the Ministry of Health against the effects of volcanic eruptive activity 2023″ in order to reduce the risk conditions of the inhabitants of the affected areas due to the recent explosions and ash emission from the Ubinas volcano , in Moquegua, in the south of the country.

“The technical standard seeks to address the damage to health caused by the effects of volcanic eruptive activity, articulating interventions at the national level with the regional and local level,” said the information released by the ministry.

In addition, this standard is intended to respond to risk mitigation actions and resource forecasting in the face of this emergency and improve the living conditions of the population that generate vulnerability and health risk.

Thus, with this document, the capacities of national and regional health personnel are strengthened, for the preparation and care of emergencies and disasters in areas at risk due to volcanic eruptive activity, in addition to addressing the damage to the health of the population and affectation of health establishments.

He explained that the General Directorate of Disaster Risk Management and National Health Defense was in charge of preparing this contingency plan and it will be in charge of complying with said document.

The plan will also be able to be executed in the event of eruptive activity at any of the 16 active and potentially active volcanoes in southern Peru: Misti, Sabancaya, Chachani, Coropuna, Andahua, Huambo, Ubinas, Ticsani, Huaynaputina, Yucamane, Tutupaca, Casiri , Purupuruni, Corn Corn, Auquihuato, Quimsachata distributed in Arequipa, Moquegua, Tacna, Ayacucho and Cuzco.

The ministry stressed that so far no damage to people’s health has been reported, according to information provided by the Moquegua Regional Health Directorate.

Since the orange alert was declared on Tuesday, different authorities continue to implement prevention actions and send humanitarian aid to the districts near the Ubinas volcano.

This came to expel columns of ash and smoke more than 5,000 meters high that extended up to 10 kilometers around the volcano, where approximately 2,000 people live.

But for now, the Peruvian authorities rule out raising the orange alert to red, something that will only happen if the explosions are more frequent over time.EFE

