Perugino. Immortal Renaissancebackstage | Courtesy Nexo Digital

Not even the fires of Savonarola managed to blacken the sweetness of his Madonnas, the devotional paintings of extraordinary harmony that would have been taken as a model by many painters following him.

Thanks to his constancy in painting and the impermeability of his character, Perugino managed to pass the waves of his time unscathed. The painter whom the banker Agostino Chigi esteemed as the “best master of Italy”, the entrepreneur who was able to spread the trademark of his paintings throughout Italy thanks to a recognizable style, a simple and direct language, laid the foundations of a harmonious painting, perfect balance between man and nature, reality and ideal, inventing compositions and iconographies capable of making school and seducing the main Italian courts.

Yet to overshadow the brilliant life of Pietro di Cristoforo Vannucci would soon have been the rising star of Raphael, his most illustrious pupil, but also Vasari who relegated the Umbrian artist to a second-level figure, describing him as an example of a past of the art to overcome.

To give back to Perugino his rightful place in the history of art, highlighting his innovations, merits and character, exactly 500 years after his death, he arrives at the cinema Perugino. Immortal Renaissance. In the halls only on 3, 4 and 5 Aprilthe docufilm produced by Ballandi and directed by Giovanni Piscaglia – based on a story by Piscaglia himself with Marco Pisoni and Filippo Nicosia – in Italian cinemas with Nexo Digital (list of cinemas on nexodigital.it) on the occasion of the great exhibition of the National Gallery of Umbria in Perugia, tells the life and work of the “divine painter” starting from the bond with his land, Umbria.

Perugino. Immortal Renaissance, backstage | Photo: © Alessandro Bachiorri | Courtesy Nexo Digital

Exploding on the big screen will be the bright landscapes that open up on the shores of Lake Trasimeno often immortalized by Perugino in the background of his paintings. The link with the landscape is an interesting key in the docufilm, which sees the extraordinary participation of Marco Bocci. Perugino was in fact one of the inventors of this genre: the simple backgrounds of his previous painting acquire an unprecedented autonomy with his brush.

Thanks to the use of drones, the paintings enter into harmony with nature, the valleys, the colors of his land, with Lake Trasimeno which becomes a symbolic fulcrum.

From Castel della Pieve, a village nestled in those landscapes, Pietro Vannucci, and the public with him, embarked on an artistic journey that would lead him to establish himself in the creative capitals of the time, Rome and Florence, in contact with masters such as Verrocchio and with colleagues like Botticelli and Leonardo da Vinci. But there comes a time when for the central artist of the Renaissance, the most famous and in demand in the twenty years between 1480 and 1500, fame fades with the passing of the centuries until it reaches the present day.

The film will also closely examine the setting up of the two rooms entirely dedicated to the artist at the National Gallery of Umbria, also sharing the restoration of some of his masterpieces with the public.



Pietro di Cristoforo Vannucci, known as Perugino, Christ in Pietà, 1495, tempera on wood, Perugia. Courtesy of the National Gallery of Umbria

The peculiarities of the painter and his fundamental role in the history of the Renaissance will pass through the story and the contribution of experts such as the director of the National Gallery of Umbria Marco Pierini, the director of the Uffizi Galleries in Florence Eike Schmidt, the historian Franco Cardini, the choreographer and dancer Virgilio Sieni, just to name a few.

The journey through Italy of Perugino’s great masterpieces guides us instead among the frescoes in the Sistine Chapel, the Collegio del Cambio, the State Archives of Perugia, and again in the Cathedral of Saints Gervasio and Protasio in Città della Pieve, in the Art Gallery of Bologna, just to mention a few stops on this enthralling itinerary.

The public is invited to immerse themselves in the first Perugian works such as the San Bernardino tabletsto enter it The Adoration of the Magi of the National Gallery of Umbria, to appreciate the harmonious painting of the artist that characterizes paintings such as The Delivery of the Keys of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, the Lamentation over the Dead Christ of the Palatine Gallery in Florence, the Compassion e The Prayer in the Garden of the Uffizi, and still extraordinary fresco cycles as in the Collegio del Cambio in Perugia.



Pietro di Cristoforo Vannucci, known as Perugino, Marriage of the Virgin, 1502, Oil on panel, 234 × 185 cm, Musée des Beaux-Arts, Caen

The tape of history rewinds and the last twenty years of his life see Perugino back in his native Umbria while the inventions of art geniuses such as Raphael, Leonardo and Michelangelo will obscure his fame.

In this tragic and heroic parable of an artist who, after having reached the peak of recognition and fame throughout Italy, falls clamorously but without ever giving up, there is a painter who has been a fertiliser of the language of art as only Giotto had done it before him. This greatness in its decline is given by the fact that Perugino, having retired to his native Umbria away from the spotlights of the big cities, continued his pictorial research by returning to painting with his own hand, until he died of the plague in 1523 in Fontignano, “with the brush in hand”, while working on the last fresco.



Perugino. Immortal Renaissance, backstage | Courtesy Nexo Digital

