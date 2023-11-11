Peruvian Congress Approves Fifth International Trip for President Dina Boluarte amid Controversy

The Congress of the Republic approved President Dina Boluarte’s request to embark on her fifth international trip in four months. This comes as she prepares to participate in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) in San Francisco, United States from November 14 to 18.

The approval stemmed from the votes of Fuerza Popular, APP, Avanza País, Renovación Popular, and Somos Perú. Among the activities scheduled for Boluarte’s trip are an event for country promotion and investment attraction, the APEC Business Summit, and a welcome dinner for forum leaders.

The scheduled trip has not been without controversy, as Boluarte recently failed to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden during a trip to Washington. This has led to criticisms from members of Congress, with some questioning the necessity of the president’s frequent trips abroad and their impact on the country.

Foreign Minister Javier González-Olaechea defended the trip, stating that President Biden has confirmed the transfer of the pro tempore presidency of the APEC Forum to President Boluarte.

During the debate in Congress, some members expressed concerns about the economic situation in the country and raised questions about the effectiveness of the president’s previous trips. However, despite the criticisms, the permission for Boluarte’s travel was ultimately approved.

The parliamentary session saw 62 votes in favor, 47 against, and five abstentions for the president’s permit request. Notably, members of Fuerza Popular and Avanza País, who voted in favor, did not participate in the debate.

In light of the controversy surrounding the trip and past criticisms regarding the outcomes of previous foreign visits, it remains to be seen how Boluarte’s participation in the APEC Forum will be received and what impact it will have on Peru’s international relations and domestic affairs.