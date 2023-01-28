The Peruvian Presidency that Dina Boluarte occupies has regretted this Saturday the decision of the Congress by which on Friday it rejected the advancement of elections for October of this year in a constitutional reform initiative that was blocked by 45 votes in favor, 65 votes against and 2 abstentions.

“We regret that the Congress of the Republic has not been able to agree to define the date of the general elections, in which Peruvians can freely and democratically elect the new authorities,” the Presidency indicated in a message posted on Twitter. .

“We urge the benches to put down their partisan and group interests and place the interests of Peru above. Our citizens await a clear response promptly that will pave a way out of the political crisis and build social peace,” he added.

The proposal has been rejected after Congress approved with 78 votes to vote on a possible change in the date of the elections, agreed on December 20 in a preliminary vote for April 2024.

Specifically, the leftist bench has rejected the measure, alleging the need for a new electoral process to include a Constituent Assembly, considering that the proposal made by the Fujimori Popular Force was “fraudulent.”

However, although an advance in the date of the elections has not been approved -as the participants in the protests that are shaking the country claim- next Monday, February 30, it will be submitted to a new reconsideration, all this after the president of the Congress, José Williams, has suspended the session.

Peru is immersed in a deep political crisis born after the dismissal by Congress of former President Pedro Castillo, who announced on December 7 the dissolution of the Andean Parliament and the establishment of an emergency government.

After the arrest of the former president, tens of thousands of people have come out to protest in various parts of the country to demand the resignation of President Boluarte, the dissolution of Congress and the urgent call for presidential elections. Since then, more than 60 people have lost their lives in riots between protesters and security forces.