Home News Peruvian Congress rejects proposal for electoral advancement
News

Peruvian Congress rejects proposal for electoral advancement

by admin

The Peruvian Presidency that Dina Boluarte occupies has regretted this Saturday the decision of the Congress by which on Friday it rejected the advancement of elections for October of this year in a constitutional reform initiative that was blocked by 45 votes in favor, 65 votes against and 2 abstentions.

“We regret that the Congress of the Republic has not been able to agree to define the date of the general elections, in which Peruvians can freely and democratically elect the new authorities,” the Presidency indicated in a message posted on Twitter. .

“We urge the benches to put down their partisan and group interests and place the interests of Peru above. Our citizens await a clear response promptly that will pave a way out of the political crisis and build social peace,” he added.

The proposal has been rejected after Congress approved with 78 votes to vote on a possible change in the date of the elections, agreed on December 20 in a preliminary vote for April 2024.

Specifically, the leftist bench has rejected the measure, alleging the need for a new electoral process to include a Constituent Assembly, considering that the proposal made by the Fujimori Popular Force was “fraudulent.”

However, although an advance in the date of the elections has not been approved -as the participants in the protests that are shaking the country claim- next Monday, February 30, it will be submitted to a new reconsideration, all this after the president of the Congress, José Williams, has suspended the session.

Peru is immersed in a deep political crisis born after the dismissal by Congress of former President Pedro Castillo, who announced on December 7 the dissolution of the Andean Parliament and the establishment of an emergency government.

See also  Make the "cake" bigger and better, and focus on making up for the shortcomings and weaknesses-the first-line visit of Zhejiang's high-quality development and construction of common prosperity demonstration zone-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

After the arrest of the former president, tens of thousands of people have come out to protest in various parts of the country to demand the resignation of President Boluarte, the dissolution of Congress and the urgent call for presidential elections. Since then, more than 60 people have lost their lives in riots between protesters and security forces.

You may also like

In Rivera, they march to be heard

Three men go to jail for the crime...

The minstrel Adolfo Pacheco passed away

Alias ​​“Diego” fell in Villanueva, he handled micro-trafficking...

Colombia and the United Kingdom sign an agreement...

Vallenato composer Adolfo Pacheco passed away

Stubborn!

The champion debuts at the Hernán Ramírez

Call to form the Table of Victims of...

What’s next for the Colombia U-20 team

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy