“New act of interference by President Gustavo Petro in internal political issues, conduct not consistent with the norms of International Law,” says the Peruvian Government.

Since the dismissal of Pedro Castillo as president of Peru, the Colombian president Gustavo Petro, has made some opinions on the political and social crisis that exists in the neighboring country.

The new claim of the Government of Dina Boluarte through the Foreign Ministry of that country, speaks of the comment on the events that occurred on the campus of the University of San Marcos.

“Raid universities. Yell! Death to intelligence! The Permanent Council of the OAS must be summoned to examine the case of Peru”, said Gustavo Petro.

In view of this, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today delivered a note to the Colombian Embassy with the energetic protest of Peru for the new act of interference by President Gustavo Petro in internal political issues, conduct not consistent with the norms of international law”.

They highlighted that the note refers to statements by President Petro about the events that occurred on the campus of the University of San Marcos and “indicates that his acts of interference are inconsistent with the conduct that every Head of State must observe in compliance with International Law.” .