Peruvian Police Seize $2 Million Worth of Counterfeit Bills Destined for Latin America and US

Headline: Peru Police Seize $2 Million Worth of Counterfeit Bills Destined for Latin America and the United States

Introduction:

Peruvian authorities have made a major breakthrough in their fight against counterfeit currency as police in Lima seized approximately $2 million in bogus bills on Tuesday. The operation, carried out in the El Agustino district, a poor neighborhood in the east of Lima, uncovered a high-end printing machine and 15 thousand plates with counterfeit denominations of 10, 20, 50, and 100 dollars. The successful raid led to the arrest of one individual connected to the criminal gang responsible for the counterfeiting operation, known as “Los Ticketeros Verdes.”

The Counterfeit Operation:

Colonel Eduardo Cruz, the head of the division against Organized Crime, revealed that the counterfeit money was destined for various countries in Latin America and the United States. The Colonel stated, “We have found 15 thousand plates with denominations of 10, 20, 50, and 100 dollars that can make approximately two million dollars.” The fraudulent bills of 10, 20, and 50 dollars were intended for Bolivia and Ecuador, while the 100-dollar bills were destined for Argentina and the United States.

Peru’s Counterfeit Status:

Peru has long been recognized as one of the world‘s leading hotspots for counterfeit currency, surpassing even Colombia, according to local authorities. The country’s lucrative counterfeit industry drew the attention of the United States Secret Service, prompting them to establish an office in Lima in 2012. This collaboration aims to bolster efforts in combating counterfeiters and safeguarding the integrity of global currencies.

Continued Efforts to Combat Counterfeiting:

Peru has been taking significant steps to tackle its counterfeit problem, and the recent raid in El Agustino serves as another blow to criminal networks. The discovery of the printing machine and the thousands of plates used in the counterfeiting operation underscores the sophistication of these operations.

The authorities have not disclosed whether the counterfeit money had already been circulated or if it was still in the early stages of production. Investigations into the network and any potential collaborators are currently underway.

Conclusion:

The seizure of $2 million in counterfeit bills destined for Latin America and the United States is a significant victory for Peruvian law enforcement. The successful raid in Lima’s El Agustino district, which led to the arrest of a member of the notorious criminal gang “Los Ticketeros Verdes,” highlights the country’s firm stance against counterfeit currency. Peru’s efforts, coupled with international cooperation, will undoubtedly play a vital role in curbing the counterfeit industry and ensuring the integrity of global currencies moving forward.

