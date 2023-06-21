PESARO 59 – “Remembering Dario Beauty”

A full and interested square welcomed the absolute preview at the Pesaro Film Festival of “Bellezza, addio”, a documentary dedicated to Dario Bellezza directed by Carmen Giardina and Massimiliano Palmese. “I am very excited – Giardina confides – I remember the welcome we had here three years ago with our first work, “The Braibanti case”: I admit that I still have the video of the final applause from the audience on my mobile phone and I watch it every now and then, when I need to cheer myself up”.

“Bellezza, addio” is in fact the second chapter of a documentary journey that the two authors carry on about characters of Italian poetry at risk of oblivion. “Poetry is the most fragile of art – explains Palmese – and therefore the risk of being lost is stronger. Like Braibanti, Beauty in life was also opposed because of his homosexuality, in a very different but equally devastating way”.

If “The Braibanti case” was born from a theatrical text by Palmese, this time we proceed in a more classic way, through (extraordinary) archival materials and interviews with those who knew and frequented him, from Barbara Alberti to Nichi Vendola. “An incredible archive of him, which was in danger of being lost because no institution was interested in buying it. We were lucky enough to have access to it and it was a very valuable resource for the film”.

“In his poems – explains Giardina – the boundary between private life and text has always been very blurred, we have discovered from his personal letters that he has used his experiences many times, perhaps changing only some names, but on the other hand some memories quoted by him perhaps were not entirely true”.

“Bellezza, addio” (“A blatantly metaphorical title, we admit it”, adds Palmese) is also an opportunity to reflect on the value of poetry, on those written by the protagonist but also in general. “He grew up in a world populated by great personalities, from Pasolini to Elsa Morante, Moravia and Sandro Penna. There were people who sacrificed everything for their art, then in the 80s the market changed everything and literature has become a tool for success. Beauty lived through both moments, trying to get the best out of them but succeeding only minimally. We hope that our work can lead to a rediscovery of her works”.

21/06/2023, 09:47

Carlo Griseri

