The Pesaro Nuovo Cinema Foundation disseminates the poster and the initials representing the 59th edition of the International Exhibition of New Cinemain Pesaro from 17 to 24 June 2023. Waiting to discover the guests and the rich program of the new edition of the festival, the artist LUKE SNAIL signs the poster and the initials that portray the meaning and character of a multifaceted and always avant-garde festival. Author of video clips for some of the most interesting musicians on the Italian and international scene (Gianna Nannini, Subsonica, Coez, I Cani, Bluvertigo, just to name a few), Lumaca declares: “The idea is based on the decomposition of the logo of the festival, in the three simple geometric shapes that compose it. Three symbols for three shots of three possible films, set in locations attributable to the Adriatic coast: the square for a scene on the beach from a drama, the round for a scene in a pine forest from a comedy and finally the triangle for a meta-cinema scene . The festival brings together these different narrative souls, like the hand of the off-screen girl brings together the parts that make up the final logo”. On a technical level, Lumaca chooses “the graphics composed in a physical, analogical way, directly inserted in the shots, of the final sign, created with a blackboard with felt edges like those that appeared in bars until the end of the 80s”. To create the scenes with the geometric symbols “he chose a game of double shots with double focus to create the scenes with the geometric symbols”.

The 59th edition of the Mostra Internazionale del Nuovo Cinema is organized with the contribution of the Ministry of Culture – Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual, the Municipality of Pesaro and the Marche Region. Access to the notices and all the information are on the website www.pesarofilmfest.it; all updates will also be available on the official social channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.



The initials