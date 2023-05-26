Home » Peshawar, Epilepsy medicines started selling in black
Peshawar, Epilepsy medicines started selling in black

Web Desk: In Peshawar, the sale of epilepsy medicines in black has reached its peak. There are complaints about the sale of seasonal 200 mg tablets for 1 thousand rupees in the medicine market. The price of 50 pills has been fixed at 1000 rupees
While more than eight types of epilepsy drugs have disappeared in Peshawar, however, drug inspectors are not taking any action against those selling black drugs. It should be noted that thousands of patients suffering from epilepsy are taking drugs Due to the increase in prices, their treatment is being affected and their lives are also being threatened.

