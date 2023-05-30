Home » Peshawar, gang involved in street crimes exposed, 10 accused arrested
by admin
Web Desk: Peshawar Police has exposed several gangs involved in street crimes and arrested 10 of their operatives, from which vehicles, motorcycles, dozens of mobile phones and cash have been recovered. The gangs also include Afghan nationals who are also involved in Afghanistan smuggling. Yesterday SP Faqirabad Division Dr Muhammad Umar said during a press conference at Gul Bihar Police Station that in Faqirabad, Gul Bihar, Phandu and Paharipora areas, mobile phones, motorcycles, cash were stolen from citizens at gun point and thefts were reported. During the operations against the criminal elements involved, 10 accused were arrested and 3 motor cars, 16 motorcycles, 60 mobile phones, 2 lakhs of money, arms and other items were recovered from them. He said that a digital camera was stolen from a local journalist which was recovered.
Similarly, motorcycles, mobile phones and other items have been taken away from the respective owners. SP Faqirabad said that among the arrested accused are the experts who change the IEM of stolen mobile phones and the accused who smuggle the stolen mobile phones to Afghanistan are also included. They used to sell at high prices. After the arrest, the accused will be presented in the courts and their physical remand will be obtained for further investigation.

