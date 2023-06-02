Home » Peshawar High Court disposed of 1100 cases in a month
Peshawar High Court disposed of 1100 cases in a month

by admin
Web Desk: Peshawar High Court disposed of about 1100 cases in a month while about 1100 new cases were also entered in the same ratio. The Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Musrat Hilali, while giving instructions to dispose of the pending cases, has said that special benches have been formed for this purpose. Peshawar High Court has issued a report regarding the disposed and new cases during April 2023 according to which 1 thousand 950 cases were filed in Peshawar High Court in the month of April while 1 thousand 945 cases were disposed of. According to the report, 34 thousand 186 cases were filed in the District Judiciary in the month of April and 35 thousand 28 cases have been disposed of in one month.
At present, the number of pending cases in Peshawar High Court is 42 thousand 132, while the number of pending cases in district courts is 266 thousand 288. Special benches have been formed, which has increased the rate of quick disposal of cases. The Chief Justice also held several meetings with the judges for quick disposal of cases in the District Judiciary. Instructions have also been issued.

