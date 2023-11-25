Peshawar, Illegal Immigrant Evacuation, 671 more Afghans depart after screening

Web Desk: The evacuation of illegal immigrants from all over the country continues, the return of illegal Afghan citizens to their country is a link in this chain.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, another 671 illegal immigrants were detained in the ongoing crackdown by the police, who were later screened and sent back to Afghanistan.

According to the report of the Home Department, the number of people deported after the arrest has increased to 5743. Yesterday, 1925 Afghan citizens returned to their country via Torkham.

According to the Interior Department, 450 men, 435 women and 1040 children from 516 families were among the returnees. A total of 236,628 Afghanis have returned from the Torkham border.

3 thousand 407 Afghan citizens have returned from Angoor Adda while 419 Afghan citizens have returned via Kharlachi.

