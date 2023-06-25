Peshawar: In two days, two members of the Sikh community were attacked, one lost their life

According to the police in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on June 24, unknown motorcycle riders killed a Sikh youth named Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh was killed in Kakshal area of ​​Peshawar.

The Station Head Officer (SHO) of Yeka Tut police station Kamran Marwat, giving details to Independent Urdu, said that the victim Manmohan Singh received two bullets on the chest from a 30-bore pistol, but there is still no clue about the attackers. has been found.’

ASI Shoaib Akhtar, who was present at the spot, told Independent Urdu that the incident took place around 8:00 pm, as a result of which Manmohan Singh, a resident of Mohalla Jogan Shah, was shot by unknown assailants and died on the spot. However, he was rushed to Lady Reading Hospital.’

The victim is about 38 years old. The reason for the murder is currently not known, nor has the family members spoken of personal enmity with anyone. Currently nothing can be said whether this is a case of terrorism or a manifestation of personal enmity.’

According to the Yeka Tut police station, “no FIR has come to be filed on behalf of the family of the deceased Manmohan Singh.”

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar has sought a report from SP City Abdul Salam Khalid within 24 hours.

It should be noted that this is the second incident of attack on people belonging to the Sikh community in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, June 23, a shopkeeper named Tarlok Singh was attacked by unknown persons in Yeka Tut Hai area. According to the city police officials, “unknown persons fled after the firing, but 30-year-old Tarlok Singh sustained injuries on his feet due to this attack and his life was saved.”

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

On March 31 this year, Dayal Singh, a Sikh shopkeeper, was also attacked and killed by unknown motorcyclists in Peshawar.

Condemning this incident, the news account ‘Singh Sabha’, which represents the Sikh community, said that ’28 people of the Sikh community have been killed and injured by target killing till March 2023.’

The majority of the Sikh community in Peshawar belongs to Mohalla Jogan Shah, which is a densely populated area.

Around 800 Sikh families are living in Mohalla Jogan Shah.

A large number of these families also belong to the Sikhs who have migrated due to bad conditions in the tribal districts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

