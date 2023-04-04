Web Desk: In Peshawar, instead of throwing drainage water into waterways, the project to develop an alternative system for it has exceeded 8 billion rupees. According to the Peshawar Development Authority sources, the provincial government had proposed an alternative system to prevent dumping of sewage water in all waterways of Peshawar in the light of the instructions of the Peshawar High Court, which was estimated at two billion 55 crore 40 lakh rupees.

According to the sources, the initial estimate of the project was based on estimates, now it has to be renewed in PC One of the project, for which the estimate has also increased. The estimate of the project has now increased three times to Rs. It also includes maintenance of affected roads, provision of electricity and other facilities and purchase of land while providing alternative drainage system.

The revised estimated cost of the project will soon be submitted to the Provincial Development Working Party for approval. According to the sources, in the package one of the project, 80% work has been done on Varsk Gravity Canal, 70% on Hazar Khawani Canal and 75% on Kabul River Canal.