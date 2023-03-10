Friday March 10, 2023, 6:59 p.m

Rawalpindi (Ummt News) Peshawar Zalmi won the toss against Multan Sultans in the PSL match played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In the match, Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam and Multan Sultans captain Muhammad Rizwan came to the field for the toss.

Muhammad Rizwan XI has won the last 5 matches between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League.

In the Pakistan Super League 8 match played between the two teams on February 17, Multan Sultans won by 56 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi had set a target of more than 240 runs in the last match, but Quetta Gladiators surprised the cricket fans by achieving the target with 10 balls to spare thanks to Jason Roy’s unbeaten 145 runs.