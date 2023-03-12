Rawalpindi: In the 29th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8, Peshawar Zalmi has given Islamabad United a target of 180 runs to win thanks to the aggressive batting of Mohammad Haris.

In the match being played at Pindi Club Ground, Islamabad United won the toss and invited Peshawar Zalmi to bat, who scored 179 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Haris scored 79 runs off 39 balls with the help of 5 sixes and 7 fours while Bhanuka Rajapaksa 41, Tom Koehler Cadmore 12, Haseebullah Khan 10, Jamie Neesham 1, Aamir Jamal 9, Khurram Shehzad 11, Mujibur Rahman 2 And Sufian Moqim could score 2 runs.

Hasan Ali of Islamabad United was the most successful bowler who took 3 wickets for 39 runs in 4 overs and Shadab Khan took 2 wickets while Fazal Haq Farooqui, Faheem Ashraf and Muhammad Wasim Jr. took one each. Succeeded in getting out.

It should be noted that Shadab Khan is leading Islamabad United for the match while other players include Alex Hales, Hassan Nawaz, Rehmanullah Garbaz, Soheb Maqsood, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Wasim, Hassan Ali and Fazal Haq Farooqui. Included.

Peshawar Zalmi is led by Tom Koehler Cadmore while other players include Saeem Ayub, Muhammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jamie Neesham, Aamir Jamal, Mujibur Rahman, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad and Sufian Muqim.