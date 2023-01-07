Before the Juventus-Udinese kick-off, the second advance of the 17th day of Serie A, the Juventus club wanted to pay homage to Gianluca Vialli, remembering him with a thought through the words of Gianluca Pessotto, the former footballer from Lignano and now manager and his former Juventus teammate.

This is the touching message read in front of everyone at the stadium: «Hi Luca, we are sure that tonight you are here somewhere among us, many of us have come here to let you know that we will never forget you and we will never stop loving you , as it has been since day one.

You have been a guide on and off the pitch, locker room partner, victories, captain and friend. No one will be able to forget your irony, your charisma, your tenacity. No one will forget the emotions you gave us with plays and goals, we will miss your smiles.

Here at the stadium we are all ready to embrace you as we have always been ready to rejoice at your every prowess. Hi Captain, have a good trip, we love you».