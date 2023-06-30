Peta offers reward for killed lynx in Jützerbach

After the illegal shooting of a lynx near Jützenbach in Eichsfeld, the animal protection organization PETA has offered a reward for information about the perpetrator. A statement said that if the perpetrator were caught, 1,000 euros would be paid.

Witnesses who have observed something or are accomplices are asked to report to the police. Killing a lynx is not a minor offence, but a criminal offence. Peta called for more pressure on investigations in such cases.

Nabu files a criminal complaint

Already on Friday, the Nabu Thuringia filed a criminal complaint with the public prosecutor’s office because of the illegal killing of the lynx. “The case must be clarified quickly and no valuable time must be lost. Information from the population that serves to clarify the situation is important right now.” said Silvester Tamás from the Nabu lynx project in Thuringia.

Lynx apparently shot illegally

The dead lynx was found in early June. He was very emaciated and was missing a front leg. Experts examined the animal and found that it was shot. A lynx was illegally shot near Buttstädt in the Sömma district last year.

