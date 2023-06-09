Peter Calo will remain in prison, his habeas corpus was denied

The former legislator was arrested on April 27, after an alert was reported in the system ECU – 911 about an alleged rape in a hostel, located in the center of Quito.

This afternoon, Thursday June 8, 2023, the court of the Specialized Labor Chamber the National Court of Justice (CNJ)integrated by the judges Emma Tapia, Katerine Muñoz and Consuelo Herediadealt with the habeas corpus action filed by former assemblyman Peter Caloinvestigated for alleged rape.

He was arrested on April 27, after an alert was reported in the System ECU – 911 over one alleged rape in a hostel located in the center of Quito. When the policemen arrived at that place, they found the victim. Finally, Calo was seized and given preventive prison.

In today’s hearing, Calo affirmed that the court that issued the preventive detention order, within a criminal case, did not wait for the decision to be executed, for which reason his detention was unconstitutional.

The court argued that the execution of precautionary measures, in criminal matters, was notify orally at hearing and that its execution is immediate. Consequently, he denied her petition for habeas corpus.

Electronic shackle removed

In mid-May, the Minister of the Interior, Juan ZapataHe reported that Peter Calo He was captured after removing the shackle, placed by court order in the framework of the investigation.

His arrest was at the Lloa parishin Quitothanks to the work of the specialized units of the Police.