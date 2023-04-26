Péter Hunčík: I suspect that the Hungarian parties do not even want to enter the parliament Videos | .a week

You can watch the whole video if you buy a Digital subscription of .week.

April 26, 2023

Our democratic institutions are not working properly. Why do voters not mind politicians who lie and steal? How to prevent such people from getting into high state positions? (Péter Hunčík is a Slovak psychiatrist of Hungarian ethnicity and a successful literary author living in Slovakia. At the end of 2009, shortly before his 59th birthday, he shocked the Hungarian-speaking literary world by winning the prestigious Sándor Bródy Prize, which is awarded annually to an author for the best first novel of the year.)