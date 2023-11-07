Peter Kubina: The investigation of the Čuril family was led by a biased investigator for two years, and it must be canceled | Comments | .a week

yesterday we received a decision by which the superior of investigator Kulich decided to exclude investigators and NAKA operatives from the criminal case due to his bias for a proven friendly relationship with the injured party and, conversely, an openly hostile relationship with one of the co-accused. This decision is final.

What does it mean? The inspection and the prosecutor’s office have a big problem with the legality of this criminal prosecution, which they caused themselves, because they allowed a biased investigator, who should have been expelled, to carry out this investigation for more than 2 years. The investigator purposefully did not act on the objections of bias filed earlier, and the supervising prosecutor of KP Bratislava always “covered” him in this regard. However, with the recent change in the legal qualification of the act and the admission of the injured persons to the proceedings in July of this year, the investigator and the prosecutor opened the door to filing a bias objection with regard to the new circumstances of the case (admission of the injured parties). The defense took this opportunity to file a bias objection.

The objection was first decided by the investigator Kulich himself in such a way that (as expected) he did not exclude himself. A complaint was filed against his decision, which his immediate superior accepted and decided to expel him.

This is a very fundamental twist for this criminal procedure. Dismissal of an investigator for bias means that NAKA officers were charged and investigated by a biased investigator for over 2 years.

According to § 32 par. 5 of the Criminal Code, no action taken by an excluded person can be the basis for a decision in criminal proceedings. This means that all the decisions of the investigator issued in the course of the proceedings so far – including resolutions on initiation of criminal prosecution and resolutions on bringing charges – are hereby illegal and must be annulled in their entirety. This was even already accepted by the Prosecutor General in this same proceeding, when in February 2021 he canceled part of the charges brought against NAKA investigators precisely because they were brought by a biased investigator (other than the one now), who should have been disqualified. Now this reason for cancellation also applies to the remaining part of their charges, which are still pending.

The General Prosecutor stated at the time: “It follows from established judicial practice that if the preliminary proceedings were carried out by an excluded body, it is not possible to take into account any action or decision made therein by this excluded body. If an indictment were nevertheless filed and the entire further court proceedings carried out, it would fundamentally violate the right to a defense and all subsequent court decisions would be based on evidence that would not have been conducted by the courts in a lawful manner.” […] “According to the procedure of the PZ investigator Capt. Mgr. Michal Vyšváder as an excluded authority, i.e. by issuing a resolution according to § 199 par. 1, par. 2 and § 206 par. 1 of the Criminal Code there was a violation of § 2 par. 1 of the Criminal Code, according to which no one can be prosecuted as an accused other than for legal reasons and in the manner established by this law. The aforementioned procedure of the law enforcement agency violated the right of the accused to have an impartial body act in their case.” […] “The said procedural defect, i.e. the existence of a relevant doubt about the impartiality of the PZ investigator, is of such importance and nature that it causes the illegality of the resolution in question and requires an inevitable reaction in the form of its cancellation…”

According to the law, the published interpretative opinion of the Prosecutor General, court jurisprudence and the decision-making practice of the Prosecutor General directly in this criminal case, all resolutions on the indictment of Ján Čurillo and his colleagues should be canceled in their entirety and without delay, and the matter should be closed after more than two years to return to the very beginning, to the stage before the initiation of criminal prosecution (that is, before the indictment).

That’s why yesterday we filed a motion to quash all the affected resolutions issued by the biased investigator – so we proposed exactly the same thing that the Attorney General already granted once in this same criminal case.

I imagine this event will cause a lot of surprise and disquiet on the other side of the dispute. Therefore, I expect that they will try to reverse it in every possible way. But we always think a few steps ahead, so we know that if they want to reverse this, it will only be possible at the cost of a very serious violation of the law (in that case, in this case, a double one), because this decision to expel the investigator issued by his superior neither the supervisory authority of the prosecutor according to § 230 of the Criminal Code nor the authority of the general prosecutor according to § 363 of the Criminal Code applies.

So let’s watch whether the prosecutor’s office will respect the law and its previous decisions in this matter and immediately drop all charges, or whether it will go down the path of breaking the law and exceeding its authority.

If you subscribe to a digital subscription or a print .week for the next year, you’ll help us survive and do what we know. Thank you in advance.

You could only read this text thanks to our subscribers. Join them and subscribe .week.

If you found an error, write to web@tyzden.sk.

Share this: Facebook

X

