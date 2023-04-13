Vallenato interpreter Peter Manjarres underwent surgery last Tuesday at a clinic in Barranquilla.

At the moment it has been known that the surgery would have been on the head and that the ‘vallenato gentleman’ left the medical unit in good condition.

In a photograph that was released on social networks, the interpreter of “you empeliculated” and other great successes is seen, sitting in a wheelchair with his wife María Alejandra Becerra and medical personnel.

For now, an official version of the artist is not known.

It should be noted that Peter Manjarres is part of the staff of vallenato singers for the Vallenato Festival to be held at the end of this month. I don’t know if this circumstance is going to keep him away from the stage.

