Home News Peter Manjarres underwent surgery at the Barranquilla clinic
News

Peter Manjarres underwent surgery at the Barranquilla clinic

by admin
Peter Manjarres underwent surgery at the Barranquilla clinic

Vallenato interpreter Peter Manjarres underwent surgery last Tuesday at a clinic in Barranquilla.

At the moment it has been known that the surgery would have been on the head and that the ‘vallenato gentleman’ left the medical unit in good condition.

In a photograph that was released on social networks, the interpreter of “you empeliculated” and other great successes is seen, sitting in a wheelchair with his wife María Alejandra Becerra and medical personnel.

For now, an official version of the artist is not known.

It should be noted that Peter Manjarres is part of the staff of vallenato singers for the Vallenato Festival to be held at the end of this month. I don’t know if this circumstance is going to keep him away from the stage.

See also  National Government and unions will design measures to reduce food prices – news

You may also like

Real Chelsea 2:0 – video reviews of the...

Collapsed bridge over La Vieja river between Quindío...

Recycling and barter Sunday 16 April in Castel...

Tofaş Under-18 Team secured the semi-finals – Sports...

Japan evacuates north of country due to North...

Shi Chuanyun: Xi Jinping’s visit to Zhanjiang, from...

In the House the first questions for the...

North Korea tests missile

Chocó has 259,251 victims of the armed conflict

State Police, celebrated the 171st anniversary

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy