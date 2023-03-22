Home News Peter Manjarrés was awarded by the Bogotá Council for his musical career
Peter Manjarrés was awarded by the Bogotá Council for his musical career

Last Tuesday, March 21, the vallenato singer Peter Manjarrés was at the Bogotá Council, where he was awarded ‘The Golden Cross’ throughout his musical career.

‘El caballero del vallenato’ received the José Acevedo y Gómez civil order of merit for his musical career and successes in his artistic career. The singer was given some kind of diplomawhere his legacy and contribution to folklore is recognized.

After his award, the double winner of the Grammy Latino He held a small ‘parranda’ to celebrate this recognition that the Council of the country’s capital gave him.

Peter became the first vallenato artist to obtain this recognition.

‘El caballero’ completes almost 25 years of musical career, in fact, in the middle of the pandemic (2020), the artist held his first virtual concert called ‘The musical: a box of surprises’in which he took a tour of his 22-year artistic career at that time.

