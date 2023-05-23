Peter Pichler Architecture, documentary and lecture by its founder

Thursday 25 May 2023 h. 18:30, in webinar

As part of the exhibition format The Architects Seriesedited by THE PLAN per Iris Ceramica Groupis programmed, for Thursday 25 May 2023the appointment with A documentary on: Peter Pichler Architecture.

The event, in webinarwill see the participation of the international architecture studio with the screening of a video-documentary and the subsequent lecture by Peter Pichlerfounder of the studio.

The Milanese Peter Pichler Architecture (PPA) team has always been the object of curiosity and interest in the architecture sector thanks to the presence of young, dynamic members who love experimentation, constantly looking for new challenges and architectural solutions.

Their projects – based on innovation, consideration of the local context and sustainability – have been internationally recognized and awarded numerous prizes and mentions by institutions around the world.

Participation is free. To participate you need to register on the website webcast.irisceramicagroup.com.

The architects who will follow the event will receive 2 CFP.

Peter Pichler Architects

It was 2015 when, in Mallorca, Silvana Ordinas and Peter Pichler, animated by the same vision of contemporary architecture, decided to found the PPA studioidentifying in Milan, a city with an environment favorable to innovation and design, the ideal location to give life to their future projects.

The PPA headquarters are currently located in the Navigli area, in a former historic warehouse that has been renovated and adapted to its new function. The interior has been redesigned to encourage smooth communication between the different team members, while retaining its original laboratory character. Not surprisingly, the studio takes the form of a laboratory, a place in which to develop successful architectural solutions characterized by a innovative and contemporary approach. The team’s cutting-edge ideas are backed by a deep respect for tradition and for the natural environment.

Understanding the past is the starting point for a radical evolution and the Peter Pichler Architecture studio manifests this in every project, within which the contact with the local culture and attention to the surrounding nature.

The sustainability, in particular, is a recurring theme in the ideas presented by the PPA team and is never a simple addition, but a real ethical rule to follow. In fact, from start to finish, from planning to implementation, sustainability is a common thread shared by professionals who first of all evaluate what the impact of their works will be.

They prefer each other local materials to create architectures that respect the environment and pre-existing communities. research andtechnological innovation are the principles that have guided PPA in every project carried out, also thanks to the support of parametric tools that allow you to test the advanced ideas in every aspect, from an engineering point of view as well as sustainability, preserving an efficient approach in terms of costs and time invested .

THE ARCHITECTS SERIES – A DOCUMENTARY ON:

PETER PICHLER ARCHITECTURE

webinars | Thursday 25 May 2025 | 6.30pm

