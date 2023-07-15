Peter Zajac: This government is built on loyalty – Ivan Šimko violated it Videos | .a week

27
You can watch the whole video if you buy a Digital subscription of .week.
You can watch the whole video if you buy a Digital subscription of .week.
We now also offer the option to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.
July 15, 2023
Ivan Šimko has always shown great affection for breaking loyalty. His failure casts a bad light on the functioning of the entire government, as it is based on mutual loyalty between the president and members of the government. Today, no one knows what Zuzana Čaputová will do, but according to Petr Zajac, the best solution would be for Ivan Šimko to resign. If he does not leave, it is almost certain that Štefan Hamran will.
See also Coronavirus, latest data. In Italy, other 186,740 cases (-11.9% in one week) and 468 victims (of which 186 from recent days)