Peter Zajac: This government is built on loyalty – Ivan Šimko violated it Videos | .a week

July 15, 2023

Ivan Šimko has always shown great affection for breaking loyalty. His failure casts a bad light on the functioning of the entire government, as it is based on mutual loyalty between the president and members of the government. Today, no one knows what Zuzana Čaputová will do, but according to Petr Zajac, the best solution would be for Ivan Šimko to resign. If he does not leave, it is almost certain that Štefan Hamran will.

