Petitions against civilian trials set for hearing in military courts

Islamabad (Web Desk) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has scheduled the petitions filed against the trial of civilians in military courts for hearing. A 9-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial has been constituted for the hearing on three petitions, in which Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijazul Hassan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya. Afridi, Justice Mazahir Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik are included.

Petitions against trial of civilians in military courts were filed by former Chief Justice Jawad S. Khawaja, Aitzaz Ahsan and others.

No objection was raised on the petitions by the Registrar’s Office of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial approved the numbering of the petitions.

