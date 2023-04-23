Petr Zajac’s comment: Slovak democracy | Comments | .a week

the project composed of the Hungarian Forum (MF), Civic Democrats of Slovakia (ODS), Democratic Party (DS), Party of the Roma Coalition (SRK) and the emerging party For the Regions does not currently have the preferences necessary to enter the parliament. However, he has a head and a heel, guts and also a clear head. It goes beyond the narrow ethnic dimension, it focuses on people from weaker regions who value work. In the persons of Zsolt Simon and Pavel Mack, he guarantees a clear foreign policy, security and economic orientation. This is good news and a starting point.

However, it also opens up the broader question of what Slovak democracy is at the time of the new order of the world. We already had people’s democracy, National Socialist, liberal, Catholic (just for the record, I state that it does not so much match Locke and Fukuyama, as it continues with Vajansky in the fight against rotten Western Jewish liberalism).