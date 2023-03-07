Home News Petro about María Isabel Urrutia
The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, has declared the ex-minister of Sport, María Isabel Urrutia, insubsistent and spoke of Astrid Rodríguez, the new minister.

Regarding the new minister, she pointed out that she will be the first physical educator to assume this position in the country.

Lawyer Daniel Briceño recently published on social networks that the Olympic medalist in Sydney 2000 had signed 64 contracts worth more than $23.92 billion, between midnight on Thursday, March 3, and early morning on Friday, March 4.

In response to the accusations, the medalist has admitted having signed 260 contracts, but has ensured that these contracts had been in advance since before and that there was nothing irregular in her actions. However, President Petro’s decision has been clear and he has pointed out that the Minister’s actions have been indelicate with the nation’s budget.

“I have declared the sports minister ineffective for her indelicate actions with the nation’s budget. Today the new minister takes office, for the first time a physical educator, from the pedagogical university will enter a government”, were the words of the Colombian president.

