Petro accused the ICBF of spreading false information about the children of Guaviare

President Gustavo Petro had to retract the information published on his personal Twitter account and even delete the tweet after learning that the children who disappeared in the Guaviare jungle are still missing. He had previously assured his followers on social media that the children were alive and had even celebrated the discovery as a victory.

The president quoted the ICBF in a conversation with Noticias RCN, the controversy at that time was so intense that it generated false hopes, which forced the company that owned the plane that crashed on May 1 in Caquetá, to issue a formal statement clarifying that the children were still missing and that the information given by the president was false.

Both the ICBF and the Military Forces stated that they had not yet managed to save the children. Regarding the contradictory versions, the president affirmed in his most recent interview that he found out about the rumor through official channels and effectively blamed the ICBF for providing him with false information.

I also assure that he never wrote that trill. “The trill is an official communication, not from the president, but from the State institutions, in this case the ICBF. That is the confirmed news, that’s why I eliminated the trill because it will later be reversed”, Petro affirmed that they were the official channels of the government to collect and transfer information, and he took the opportunity to confirm that, despite the urgency, the error came from that institution.

When asked about the wording of the trill, Petro replied that “official mechanisms” had been in charge of publishing that message on May 17 in an effort for the comprehensive search for minors in the untamed jungles between Guaviare and Caquetá.

The conflict between the two versions began at that moment because the Military Forces, which are carrying out the rescue plan hand in hand with the indigenous communities, insisted that the children were still in the jungle. The next day, the president changed the original trill to one in which he offered his apology and deleted the original. “Since the ICBF information could not be verified, I have chosen to delete the trill. For what happened, I apologize. In order to provide the Nation with the news it expects, the Military Forces and the indigenous communities will continue their tireless search. The search must continue until they are found because currently there is no other priority, the most crucial thing is the lives of children.

“Operation Hope” has been in these jungles for 22 days with more than 150 people, including members of the army and locals, hoping to find the four children who have left clues that would help them find their whereabouts.