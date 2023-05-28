Petro affirmed that they “put their fingers in their mouths” with the manager of Fedecafeteros

President Gustavo Petro once again criticized the election of the manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, an entity that elected Germán Bahamón in April 2023, but the president did not think it was correct because the person who should take that position was “a pensioner farmer” who have worked in the sector.

The statements were made on Friday, May 26, during a meeting with peasants and residents of Seville, Valle del Cauca, in the framework of the social gatherings called “Government Listens,” and he assured that this designation was handled by officials of his government.

Petro also invited all coffee growers in the country to work “without intermediaries” but directly with buyers in commercial establishments, explaining that it would be the ideal option for producers’ income to improve “substantially.”

President Petro assured that the manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers should not have been Germán Bahamón but a person who has worked in the coffee sector, coming from the peasants and affirmed that the election held in April 2023 was an “injustice”.

“While we know the names of great bureaucrats with illustrious surnames directing the Federation of Coffee Growers, we cannot find the name of a coffee farmer who is a pensioner,” said the head of state during his meeting with inhabitants of Seville, Valle del Cauca.

Then he said that the appointment of Bahamón would have been the work of members of the Executive with a clear objective: “It must be said that officials of my own Government put their fingers in my mouth in the last election to continue with the same logic of predation of the Colombian coffee economy.

Although he did not give names of who or who would have helped in the election of Bahamón in the National Federation of Coffee Growers, the newspaper Publímetro indicated that the comment could be an “indirect” for former Finance Minister José Antonio Ocampo.

Petro ended by saying that “the income of the coffee grower ended due to that neoliberal mentality of ending the agreements between the world producers that defended the direct producer in those countries, Brazil, Colombia, Central America, some African countries, ended that so that the free market made a profit on coffee.”

One of the proposals launched by President Gustavo Petro to help coffee farmers in the country is that they reach direct agreements with buyers to improve their income and without the need for “intermediaries.”

“That we could make an alliance without intermediaries where the Government would help create the direct link between the final consumer of coffee and the coffee producer of seed, of yellow, of all the coffees that are produced in Colombia, so that the income of those producers could improve substantially,” he said.

Petro also took the opportunity to touch on the subject of Nutresa, recently acquired by the Gilinski Group, to support the sector: “Now they are talking in the press that the Arabs, who were good coffee growers, have kept the property of the company that belonged to the Grupo Empresarial Antioqueño, but I believe that since it is no longer so national, there may be an opportunity”.

Another point that the head of state proposed is that the peasants and the Executive unite to promote projects: “I would like the coffee base to work with the Government, knowing the secrets of coffee cultivation, the problems it has, the successes . Organize programs that would allow the strengthening of the coffee economy, not only in extension, in quantity, but also in industrialization, innovation, new possibilities that coffee allows us”. with Infobae

