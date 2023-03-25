The president of the republic, Gustavo Petro, announced that after long days of negotiation with the political parties on the health reform, he has reached consensus in 95% of its content. An important advance in what would be one of the most ambitious and at the same time controversial projects of the government.

However, yes, the president made it clear that there are still three points to be defined (without specifying which ones), ensuring that no later than next Monday 27 there would be an official presentation that will be presented to the Congress of the Republic.

“After several discussions we have agreed on 95% of the health reform, there are 3 points to be defined. On Monday the paper that will be presented to Congress will be finished”recounted the president on his Twitter account.

Fernando Ruiz: “The reform deteriorates the right to health”

The president would have started a series of consensus sessions with the leaders of the political parties on which the progress of the project depends. It was even known in the last hours the existence of a document signed by the heads of the Liberal, Conservative and U parties, which called for the elimination of five points of the health reform. According to what was trilled by President Petro, these would have already been agreed upon in a large percentage.

Let us remember that the counter-reforms proposed by these parties include key points such as: the disagreement with the “nationalization and bureaucratization of the health system”the non-admission of vertical integration and the “dominant” position (according to them) of the Health and Life Managers.

Added to this, the parties highlight the importance of the Adres and would seek to strengthen it so that it guarantees the direct transfer of money to hospitals and clinics. The parties propose the creation of a Health Sector Guarantee Fund, so that debts to hospitals and clinics are recognized, as well as a Unified, Interoperable and Mandatory Information system. At the time, they also called on the government to immediately pay the debts to the EPS, seeking attention to the crisis of drug shortages and the current problems of the system.