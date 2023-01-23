President Gustavo Petro and the representative to the Chamber, Miguel Polo Polo, have called on Colombians to demonstrate publicly on the same day, Tuesday, February 14. Although both calls coincide on the date, they are motivated by totally opposite facts and focused on the reforms that the Government is advancing, such as changes in health and labor matters.

Petro has urged young people to support the social reforms that will be submitted to Congress during the current legislature. “We have called for a great social dialogue to change Colombia. We have been willing to arrange reforms. We defend water over greed because it is life, we defend not raising tolls and Diesel to defend the food basket of poor people”, she asserted.

On the opposition side, representative Polo Polo has been inviting people to take to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the various reforms that the government will advance in the first months of the year. “We are going to the street!!!!!!!! National strike February 14 and 15. Get out Petro. As the mamertos said in 2021: you have to stop to move forward. They are scared!!!!”, expressed Polo Polo on his Twitter account.

The president of the Chamber, David Racero, has detailed that this period will be the moment of the great social reforms that the Executive promised. In total, the Government expects Congress to approve 31 bills before July, when the first legislature ends.