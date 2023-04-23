Petro and Venezuelan opposition seek free elections and lift sanctions

“In such a way that the challenge is great. It is an opportunity for the neighboring country, there will be a meeting of the same family that should result in democracy and in clear rules of the game for all the parties that want to participate freely in elections that naturally we cannot postpone,” said the Colombian minister.

The Opposition Perspective

For his part, the coordinator of the Unitary Platform, Gerardo Blyde, who spoke on behalf of the Venezuelan opposition, said that they hope that Tuesday’s meeting in Bogotá will be the starting point to resume talks in Mexico with the government of President Nicolás Maduro. .

“We consider it very important that From that summit comes an exhortation for the parties to return to the process negotiating process in Mexico, which undoubtedly constitutes the fundamental tool that our people have to get out of the political, economic and social crisis that is plaguing them,” Blyde said.

In his opinion, the meeting on Tuesday in the Colombian capital “highlights the serious problems that our people suffer” from which he said “requires quick solutions.”

“Our intention continues to be to reach agreements (…) so that there are free elections, so that there are conditions for the Venezuelan economy to recover and so that there are no political prisoners or persecuted and stop human rights violations in our country, All of this is contained in the agenda of the memorandum of understanding signed in Mexico,” he added.