Petro announces FAC aid to users affected by airlines

Petro announces FAC aid to users affected by airlines

Through his social networks, President Gustavo Petro announced that the fleets of the Colombian Air Force (FAC) are available to those users affected by the cessation of operations of the Ultra and Viva Air airlines.

“Faced with the emergency caused by the cessation of operations of the Viva Air and ultra airlines, I have ordered that all FAC planes, including the presidential plane, from this moment on be ready for the transport of affected users,” the executive wrote. On twitter.

And it is that inflation, the devaluation of the peso and the high costs of supplies were important factors for the small airlines in the country to have an economic decline and it was difficult to stay in the market.

It should be remembered that Ultra Air issued a statement yesterday in which they stated that they ceased their operations from midnight today on March 30, despite the economic efforts of partners, the airline could not continue paying off.

On the other hand, Viva Air suffers from a similar situation, because since February 27 they have canceled their operations and it is not known if they will fly again.

