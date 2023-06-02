Petro announces the departure of Benedetti and Sarabia from the Government

President Gustavo Petro has announced the departure of two important members of his government, Armando Benedetti and the ambassador to Venezuela, and the chief of staff Laura Sarabia.

The president expressed that this decision is taken to avoid any suspicion of interference in the investigation processes that are not the responsibility of the government.

Armando Benedetti, who was serving as Colombia’s ambassador to Venezuela, issued a statement thanking President Petro for the trust placed in him during his tenure and for having accompanied him in recent months. Benedetti was grateful for the important task entrusted to him to restore relations between Colombia and Venezuela.

“I am grateful, President Gustavo Petro, for the confidence you gave me by appointing me one of the most important tasks for your government: to restore relations between Colombia and Venezuela. We did it! Thank you!” Benedetti said.

It may interest you: “This government does not tolerate illegal interceptions”: MinDefense

This decision comes amid the scandal related to the case of Marelbys Meza, Sarabia’s former nanny, who underwent a polygraph test in January as part of an investigation into a theft of $7,000 at the residence of Sarabia, former head of the Office .

“You can investigate as far as you want and we will help you, the investigations that have been done give me confidence, because it would be terrible if an indication came out of my government that contradicted the objectives for which we have fought for decades,” said Petro.

thank you, president @petrogustavo, the confidence you gave me by appointing me one of the most important tasks for your government: to restore relations between Colombia and Venezuela. We did it! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/YzzVDdU6WY — Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) June 2, 2023

With the departure of Benedetti and Sarabia, President Petro seeks to strengthen confidence in his government and ensure that the investigation processes are carried out without generating d

“My dear and esteemed official and the ambassador in Venezuela are retiring from the Government,” he assured… from the power that these charges imply, there can be no mistrust that the investigation processes that do not correspond to us will be altered “. the president reiterated.